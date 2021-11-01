The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s season is over.

The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback left Sunday afternoon’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. Head coach Sean Payton told reporters following the game that he believed the injury was a “significant” one.

Monday’s MRI results have reportedly confirmed that.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the MRI results showed that Winston has a torn ACL injury, along with MCL damage.

“Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL,” he reported.

Winston was in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Saints. This is a crushing blow for New Orleans, but especially Winston, who was hoping to prove himself after leaving Tampa Bay.

The Saints, meanwhile, will now move forward with Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at the quarterback position.

Some have suggested that New Orleans make a run at free agent quarterback Cam Newton, but according to multiple reports, that won’t be happening.

The Saints improved to 5-2 on the season with Sunday’s 36-27 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.