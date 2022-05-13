MRI Results Revealed For 76ers Guard Danny Green

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 06: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a three pointer during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The MRI results are in for 76ers guard Danny Green.

The 34-year-old veteran has been diagnosed with a torn ACL after suffering a brutal looking left knee injury on Thursday night.

During the first quarter of last night's Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat, Sixers big man Joel Embiid landed awkwardly on the side of Green's left leg. After laying on the hardwood in some obvious pain, he was carried off the court and into the locker room.

Green, who turns 35 in June, will likely miss the majority (if not all) of the Sixers' 2022-23 season.

Green signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Sixers prior to the 2021-22 season. Of that $20 million, $10 million is guaranteed.

Philadelphia was eliminated from the postseason with a 99-90 loss to the Heat in Game 6.