MRI Results Revealed For Buccaneers Star Shaq Barrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some brutal news on star linebacker Shaq Barrett on Friday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barrett suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday night's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It's an injury that's expected to sideline him for the next 7-9 months.

Barrett was having a phenomenal 2022 campaign before it got cut short. In eight games, he recorded 31 total tackles (20 solo), three sacks, and one forced fumble.

He's in his fourth season as a member of the Bucs after he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

For his career, Barrett has made 348 total tackles (256 solo), 54.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

Anthony Nelson and Genard Avery are the two main backups for Barrett and will likely get the bulk of the reps with him out.