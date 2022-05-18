MRI Results Revealed For Free Agent RB Tarik Cohen

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 02: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears returns a punt during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that free agent running back Tarik Cohen suffered what appeared to be a significant injury.

During a workout, which was being recorded on Instagram Live, Cohen went down in significant pain. Fans immediately starting speculating that he suffered a torn Achilles, though those were only rumors.

The free agent running back underwent an MRI tonight and his worst fears were realized. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cohen suffered a ruptured Achilles.

"An MRI today confirmed that RB Tarik Cohen, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, ruptured his Achilles while live streaming a training session on Instagram Live, per source," Schefter reported.

It's much too soon to project when Cohen will return to the field. However, there is some positive precedent on Achilles injuries to running backs that could work in Cohen's favor.

Just last season, the football world was shocked to see Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers make his return from a ruptured Achilles in just over six months.

Akers suffered his injury in June and returned for the team's playoff run.

Hopefully Cohen can completely recover and make a comeback in the near future.