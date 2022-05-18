MRI Results Revealed For Tarik Cohen: Fans React

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears runs the football against Kentrell Brice #29 of the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury during a workout.

The free agent running back underwent an MRI tonight and his worst fears were realized. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cohen suffered a ruptured Achilles.

"An MRI today confirmed that RB Tarik Cohen, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, ruptured his Achilles while live streaming a training session on Instagram Live, per source," Schefter reported.

Fans were devastated to hear about the injury.

"This is brutal," was a common refrain from football fans.

"Praying for this brother, he been through so much I hope someone's in his corner," another fan said.

"Awful news for former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, who said in his Players Tribune first person account last week that he finally felt back to where he was physically pre-ACL tear. Just heartbreaking after Cohen revealed everything he’s gone thru recently," another person said.

Hopefully Cohen can completely recover and make a comeback in the near future.