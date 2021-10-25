The Spun

The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Zach Wilson

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson on the field.New York Jets' Zach Wilson quarterback makes a pass during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Zach Wilson suffered an injury in Sunday’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots and it sounds like the New York Jets rookie quarterback will miss some time.

According to multiple reports, the rookie quarterback has suffered a PCL injury, which will sideline him for a couple of weeks.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that the MRI results are in.

“An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks,” Schefter reported.

Rapoport reported similar.

“The MRI has confirmed a minor PCL sprain, source said. Likely out the next 2 weeks,” he reported on Monday morning.

The Jets dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson completed 6 of 10 passes for 51 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

New York is set to play the Bengals next week and the Colts the following week. It sounds like Wilson could return on Nov. 14 against the Bills.

