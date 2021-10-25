The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson suffered an injury in Sunday’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots and it sounds like the New York Jets rookie quarterback will miss some time.

According to multiple reports, the rookie quarterback has suffered a PCL injury, which will sideline him for a couple of weeks.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that the MRI results are in.

“An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks,” Schefter reported.

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Rapoport reported similar.

“The MRI has confirmed a minor PCL sprain, source said. Likely out the next 2 weeks,” he reported on Monday morning.

The MRI has confirmed a minor PCL sprain, source said. Likely out the next 2 weeks. https://t.co/58Td58GF7g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

The Jets dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson completed 6 of 10 passes for 51 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

New York is set to play the Bengals next week and the Colts the following week. It sounds like Wilson could return on Nov. 14 against the Bills.