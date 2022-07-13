Musician Is Reportedly Suing The NFL Over His Song Use

It's not exactly uncommon for the NFL to get sued these days. But the latest lawsuit comes from someone who might have a solid case behind him.

According to TMZ Sports, musician Bobby Nunn is suing the NFL over their use of the song "Rocket 2 U," which he wrote and produced for American sibling-group The Jets in 1988. The lawsuit alleges that the NFL and NBC Universal have used the song without his permission multiple times.

Nunn claims that he never licensed the song for use by the NFL. He said that he contacted both companies about the issue, but they have both denied infringement on his property.

Nunn provided evidence for the claim in the form of a screengrab from a Packers-Vikings game on Sunday Night Football this past year. He said the song could be heard during the broadcast in that moment.

Since the 1970s, Bobby Nunn has helped produce songs that have reached the highest of highs in US charts. He has worked for over a dozen labels as well as iconic singers such as Rick James, Charlie Wilson and Philip Bailey.



Unfortunately, Nunn is still going to face an uphill battle in trying to go after the NFL like this.

No matter how strong his case is, the NFL can conceivably draw out the court proceedings until he's wheelchair-bound.

What do you make of the allegations? Does Bobby Nunn have a case here?