Myatt Snider Cleared To Race Following Terrifying Crash

Myatt Snider escaped a scary crash at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. After avoiding any serious injuries, he could return to action as soon as this Sunday.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, doctors have cleared Snider to compete at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. He is, however, dealing with a sore left foot.

Myatt Snider has been cleared, as expected, by doctors and NASCAR to race at Fontana. He had a sore left foot after his nasty crash Saturday night. @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 22, 2022

That’s incredible news just days after the 27-year-old walked away from a harrowing incident on the final lap at Daytona. His No. 31 vehicle went airborne and turned around before colliding into the catchfence.

"Where is the engine?" Here's a replay of Myatt Snider's scary crash at Daytona. He's okay. pic.twitter.com/py3Xxt5CVA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

The car went aflame as debris rained down right in front of Bubba Wallace and Michael Jordan, who left the incident unscathed. Snider spoke about the crash to reporters, per NASCAR.com’s Terrin Waack, later that evening.

“I just saw sparks and crap flying everywhere, and it was quite the adventure,” Snider said. “I’m just so glad that I’m safe, I’m not any more torn up than I am. Just wish we could have gotten a better finish out of it.”

Snider didn’t finish, but he ended 22nd on the result sheet in a race won by Austin Hill. More importantly, Snider is OK and medically cleared to return to the track.