Myles Garrett Admits He Didn't Respond To Text From Baker Mayfield

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett admits that he didn't respond to a heartfelt text message from Baker Mayfield after his trade to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

“He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together,” Garrett told cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview last week. “I really I didn’t say anything. I didn’t really have much to say and I didn’t know how reply to it, so I didn’t.”

The back-to-back No. 1 overall picks played four seasons together in Cleveland. That partnership ended with with a messy breakup as Mayfield requested a trade away from the Browns just days before the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal.

“I read (the text) but you know, there were some disagreements we had at a base level and I’m not mad at the guy or feeling any way towards it, but I just didn’t know how to reply to that, so I didn’t,” Garrett said.

The Browns will travel to Charlotte to face off against Mayfield's new team on Sunday.

"I still think he’s a hell of a competitor and he’s a great guy to have on your side and I’m rooting for him," Garrett added. "I think he has a great family, but he’s the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I’ve got to take him out.”

Sunday's season opener will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.