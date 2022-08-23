Myles Garrett Asked About Baker Mayfield: Fans React

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Predictably, Baker Mayfield has Week 1 circled on the schedule when the Browns venture to Charlotte.

But its just another Sunday for All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett:

There’s no rivalry there between me and him. There’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns. Yes he was here, but that doesn't mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best ... If I can help my team win and put them in the best position to win, I'mma do that. And if I can get a couple sacks along the way... I'd kinda enjoy that too.

Fans reacted to Garrett's outlook on Tuesday.

"Can't wait!" one user replied.

"He’s right. The Panthers have been better over the past ten years than the Browns. More playoff wins and SB appearances. There is no rivalry. With that said, Baker is gonna kick their asses," a Baker fan tweeted.

"Baker always makes it about him!" a Cleveland fan commented. "Not the adult in the room!"

"Yeah, it’s not between Baker and his former boss. It’s between Baker and all the higher-ups in the Browns organization," another said. "Duh."

We'll see come September 11 at noon ET.