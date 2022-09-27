NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Injury News

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns received some bad news when star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident.

According to multiple reports, Garrett tried to avoid an animal in the road when he rolled his 2021 Porsche. He and a female passenger reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.

However, it wasn't known just how badly Garrett was hurt. Thankfully, the battery of tests he underwent determined he suffered very minor injuries in the accident.

The Browns released a statement on Tuesday night revealing that Garrett suffered a shoulder strain and a biceps strain along with minor lacerations.

Fans are glad to see he didn't suffer any serious injuries.

"A very hopeful prognosis," Trey Wingo said.

"I'm glad he is ok. Football is secondary," another fan said.

Others are hoping the passenger in the car is doing just as well.

"Someone was definitely watching out that's for sure. Hoping the news on the passenger is equally as good," a fan said.

It's good to see that Myles will be okay following a scary accident. Whether or not he suits up this weekend is another matter.