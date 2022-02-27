The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make moving forward with Baker Mayfield.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is coming off a highly disappointing 2021 season. However, Mayfield played hurt for much of the 2021 season, leading many to believe that he could bounce back in 2022.

Browns star Myles Garrett was asked about Mayfield earlier this weekend.

TMZ Sports caught up with the Browns’ other top NFL Draft pick to get his thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation.

“Do you believe in Baker Mayfield?” Myles Garrett: “I believe in the #Browns” 😬pic.twitter.com/iE9TDhlBFu — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 26, 2022

Of course, Garrett had more to say on Mayfield, clarifying that he’s confident in his team’s quarterback situation.

“He’s my quarterback. He’s my guy. He stuck by us, I’m gonna stick by him,” Garrett told TMZ Sports.

Let’s do this the right way. Myles says: Baker is my QB & He’s sticking by him!! #Browns pic.twitter.com/4zVWlZ50na — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) February 26, 2022

Browns fans appreciate it.

“Loyalty Loyalty Loyalty,” one fan tweeted.

“Too bad Baker is off social, won’t see this,” another fan joked.

“O give this a few hours or a few days before people spin this into something negative or bring up obj,” another fan added.

What the Browns are saying off the field doesn’t matter, though. Mayfield will have to deliver when it matters.