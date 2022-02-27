The Spun

Myles Garrett Comments On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

Myles Garrett walks off the field.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make moving forward with Baker Mayfield.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is coming off a highly disappointing 2021 season. However, Mayfield played hurt for much of the 2021 season, leading many to believe that he could bounce back in 2022.

Browns star Myles Garrett was asked about Mayfield earlier this weekend.

TMZ Sports caught up with the Browns’ other top NFL Draft pick to get his thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation.

Of course, Garrett had more to say on Mayfield, clarifying that he’s confident in his team’s quarterback situation.

“He’s my quarterback. He’s my guy. He stuck by us, I’m gonna stick by him,” Garrett told TMZ Sports.

Browns fans appreciate it.

“Loyalty Loyalty Loyalty,” one fan tweeted.

“Too bad Baker is off social, won’t see this,” another fan joked.

“O give this a few hours or a few days before people spin this into something negative or bring up obj,” another fan added.

What the Browns are saying off the field doesn’t matter, though. Mayfield will have to deliver when it matters.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.