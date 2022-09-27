Myles Garrett Discharged From Hospital: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett has officially been released from the hospital following a single car accident.

The Browns pass rusher was discharged from the hospital on Monday night after he was sent there to have his injuries treated.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Garrett suffered injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal that was on the road and overcorrected, which resulted in his car flipping multiple times.

NFL fans are thankful that Garrett is okay since this could've been a lot worse.

So far, there's no word on whether Garrett will return to practice or play for the Browns this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

He's already off to a great start this season. In just three games, he has seven total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.