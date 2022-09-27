Myles Garrett Discharged From Hospital: NFL World Reacts
Myles Garrett has officially been released from the hospital following a single car accident.
The Browns pass rusher was discharged from the hospital on Monday night after he was sent there to have his injuries treated.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Garrett suffered injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal that was on the road and overcorrected, which resulted in his car flipping multiple times.
NFL fans are thankful that Garrett is okay since this could've been a lot worse.
So far, there's no word on whether Garrett will return to practice or play for the Browns this week against the Atlanta Falcons.
He's already off to a great start this season. In just three games, he has seven total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.