Myles Garrett Explains Why He Was Benched By Kevin Stefanski

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski benched superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett for the first series of this past weekend's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Garrett says he's okay with the decision. He says the original conflict stemmed from a "misunderstanding" about missed practices last week.

"I was sick and I didn't communicate well enough," Garrett said, per ESPN. "That's how it went down. Got to respect how [Stefanski] feels about the situation and his judgment."

Garrett missed multiple practices last week as he dealt with an illness. As a team captain, he called this discipline a "bad look" for the organization.

Garrett sat for just the first three plays of the game as the Browns forced a quick three-and-out.

With their 17-10 loss to the Saints this past weekend, the Browns were mathematically eliminated from the postseason. They'll face off against the Washington Commanders in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday.