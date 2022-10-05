Myles Garrett Is Back At Browns Practice Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is back at practice on Wednesday.

Garrett suffered a sprained left shoulder and strained right biceps in a single-car crash last Monday. The superstar defensive end missed the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.

Given Garrett's return to the practice field this early in the week, he has a good shot to play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“(Garrett) will be out there (on the practice field),” Stefanski said, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. “We’ll see how it goes, but he’ll be out there. We’ll see how he looks today.”

Before his car crash last week, Garrett was off to a strong start in the 2022 season. The All-Pro pass rusher had 3.0 sacks, five QB hits and one fumble recovery through the first three games.

Garrett's pass-rush partner Jadeveon Clowney will not practice today as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

The Browns will host the Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium this weekend.