Myles Garrett Is Reportedly Dealing With Tough Family News

On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Browns fans learned why star pass rusher Myles Garrett has been away from the team.

According to a new report, a close family member of Garrett's is gravely ill and the family member's condition has reportedly worsened. The Browns are reportedly giving Garrett plenty of time away from the team to deal with the tough news.

"Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family member who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened," Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot said. "He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates."

It's great to see the Browns organization allow Garrett time to spend with his family during this difficult time.

Garrett has plenty of time to get up to speed before the 2022 season kicks off. He wouldn't be playing much during the preseason anyway given his elite play over the past few years.