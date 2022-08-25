Myles Garrett Is Trending Following Wild Aaron Donald Video

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Joint practices between NFL teams during training camp tend to bring out the worst in players.

That was the case on Thursday afternoon as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals squared off. Just a few months after their Super Bowl matchup, the two teams spent a few days together on the field.

Today, tensions between the two teams boiled over. A massive brawl broke out during the practice and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was spotted swinging two different helmets during the melee.

Of course, everyone on social media remembered something like that happening before. Just a few years ago, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it.

"Aaron Donald out here ripping a Bengals player’s helmet off and channeling his inner Myles Garrett," one account said.

"Everything Myles Garrett does Aaron Donald does better," another fan joked.

Garrett received an indefinite suspension for his actions during that game. It's unclear if Donald will be held to the same standard since this happened during practice and not a nationally-televised game.