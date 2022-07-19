Myles Garrett Madden Rating Revealed: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett is the latest player to be part of the "99 Club" in Madden.

Garrett's madden rating was revealed on Tuesday morning and the developers strongly rewarded him for how good he's been in his career.

Garrett has been one of the best pass rushers in the league since he was drafted. He finished with 51 total tackles (33 solo), 16 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended.

NFL fans were quick to congratulate Garrett for joining the 99 Club.

In five seasons with the Browns, Garrett has tallied 203 total tackles (140 solo), 58.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and nine passes defended.

If he has another great season in 2022, there's a chance he could have a rating of 100 for next year's game.