Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after being ejected from the game during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?

Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he believes that Watson is "a good guy" from what he's seen of the Pro Bowl quarterback so far.

“I don’t know what happened. You don’t know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved,” Garrett said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I can’t move one way or the other based on hearsay, so I just have to move with the character of the man that I know from day to day, and it’s a good guy from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve played against and from what I’ve seen in the building."

Garrett went on to say that he isn't in a position to judge Watson based on what he's heard about him. From his own experience in getting to know him, he believes that Watson is a "special" player on the field and a good guy off it:

“It’s not every day that you grab your whole offense and take them to the Bahamas and you treat them and you’re respectful to the coaches. From what I’ve seen, he’s walked the right way, and whether he’s had a slip-up or not, I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury or the executioner. I’m here to play a game and whether we agree or disagree with who he is off the field, that’s yet to be seen. But as far as the guy I know on the field, he’s special," Garrett added.

Deshaun Watson has maintained his innocence amid the two dozen lawsuits that are pending against him. He will not be tried in a court of law for the accusations against him.

The NFL is still conducting their own investigation. We may never learn what that investigation yields, but whatever decision they reach will probably be telling.

What do you make of Myles Garrett's comments?