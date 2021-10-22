Myles Garrett Has Blunt Message For Officials From Browns-Broncos Game

The strength and power of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is often too much to handle for opposing offensive linemen. And because of this, said opposing linemen are often forced to resort to holding to keep the All-Pro pass rusher off their quarterback.

This dynamic was readily apparent in Cleveland’s win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night — but Garrett wasn’t drawing the holding calls he hoped to.

After the game, the fifth-year star called out last night’s officials, saying they need to “get some new glasses” in order for him to earn a holding call.

“The refs are kinda giving me the Shaq treatment right now,” Garrett said, per Browns insider Camryn Justice.

In Garrett’s eyes, the referees were against him in last night’s 17-14 win. But despite that adversity, the superstar defender continued to add onto his big-time 2021 stats.

Collecting 1.5 sacks in last night’s primetime contest, Garrett’s league-leading sack total now balloons to 9.5 on the year. Through seven games this year, the 25-year-old DE now has 18 hits on the quarterback — matching his season total through 14 games in last year’s All-Pro season.

While this dominance will likely continue to cause refs to turn a blind eye on holding penalties, it will also continue to help the 4-3 Browns win games.