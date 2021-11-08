Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them.

According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the Browns signal-caller and gave him the chance to address the team following Beckham’s departure.

“It was kind of important for him to talk to address the team and show that this is not bothering him,” Garrett said.

Baker Mayfield had his highest passer rating of the season today. 8 players caught passes for the #Browns, but no player had more than 3 catches. The Browns win by playing selfless TEAM football. If you’re worried about your stats, the Browns aren’t the team for you. #Dawgpound — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 7, 2021

From that point forward, the Browns’ defensive captain knew that Mayfield would respond. Telling the Akron Beacon Journal, “He’s mentally tough and he responds to things well.”

“He responds to adversity well,” Garrett continued. “I knew when he got out there, when he spoke to us before the game, that he was going to go out there and have a really good game.”

And respond he did.

Tough week for the Baker Mayfield sucks crowd 😬😬😬😬 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 7, 2021

Mayfield came out gunning, starting the game 5-6 for 100 yards and a touchdown via a 60-yard strike to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Mayfield went on to finish the game 14-21 with 218 yards and two scores through the air on the way to a 41-16 win.

Its worth noting that Peoples-Jones stepped into OBJ’s position after the 3-time pro bowl wideout was shown the door this past week.

Beckham officially hits the waiver wire on Monday. If he clears waivers, the star receiver is free to sign with any team.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Seattle Seahawks are Beckham’s preferred destination.

Garrett and Co. will see if Baker Mayfield can keep it rolling in an early window matchup against Bill Belichick and the Patriots next Sunday.