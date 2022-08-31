Myles Garrett Responds To Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made waves this week after rumors that he had some harsh words for his former team, the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates has some thoughts on those alleged words.

NFL reporter Cynthia Frelund reported that Mayfield pledged to "f-k them up" in Week 1 - a statement that Mayfield denies making. But Garrett doesn't seem convinced that Mayfield wouldn't - or didn't - say that.

"We've known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him... It does the same for us as well. We'll take it and we'll use it," Garrett told the media today.

NFL fans love that Garrett is clapping back at his former teammate. Some think it's a shame that the game won't be nationally televised.

Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback from 2018 to 2021, during which he led the team to their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years and their first playoff win in nearly 30 years.

But Mayfield wasn't able to build on his success and the team decided to make the blockbuster move for Deshaun Watson during the 2022 offseason. A few months later, they traded Mayfield.

Will Baker Mayfield lead the Panthers to an avenging win over the Browns, or will the Browns prove they don't need him?