Myles Garrett Responds To Baker Mayfield's Bold Browns Comment

Baker Mayfield provided his former Cleveland Browns team with some big-time bulletin board material ahead of this year's Week 1 contest.

When talking about the Carolina Panthers' season-opener against the Browns on September 11, Mayfield said "I'm going to f--k them up."

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett shared his thoughts on this bold statement from his former teammate.

“We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup,” Garrett said, per Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot. “I don’t think any less of him because he’s going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He’s the same guy personally, and maybe we’ll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows?”

Mayfield and Garrett were teammates for four full seasons in Cleveland. As such, Garrett knows the quarterback's trash-talking personality all too well.

Garrett didn't take any offense from Mayfield's statement.

“We’ve known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him,” Garrett added. “And I’m not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has. He’s been successful in what he’s done.’’

With an injury to incumbent starter Sam Darnold, Mayfield officially claimed the Panthers' starting job ahead of the 2022 regular season.

The Panthers will welcome the Browns for a Week 1 matchup on September 11.