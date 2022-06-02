Myles Garrett Reveals His Prediction For Baker Mayfield's Future

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield still doesn't have a new home, and it's uncertain whether he'll find a starting opportunity this season.

Cleveland Browns teammate Myles Garrett nevertheless told reporters, via ESPN's Jake Trotter, that the fellow former No. 1 pick "will land on his feet" wherever he winds up.

"People come and go, and this is one of those changes," Garrett said. "I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself."

Mayfield helped Cleveland snap a 17-year playoff drought in 2020 before struggling through a shoulder injury last season. Garrett believes Mayfield can still perform at a high level if he's fully recovered from offseason surgery.

"He's played well when he's healthy," Garrett said of Mayfield. "When he's healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy."

Although Mayfield once looked like Cleveland's long-awaited franchise quarterback, he fell out of favor when backsliding with 17 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 83.1 quarterback rating in 14 games last season. The Browns ended his four-year run as the starter by acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Cleveland reportedly has no plans of cutting Mayfield, who will make $18.8 million under a guaranteed fifth-year option this season. While the Carolina Panthers or Seattle Seahawks could still pursue the 27-year-old, they're likely unwilling to pay that full salary.

Mayfield's future remains a mystery, but Garrett is confident things will work out.