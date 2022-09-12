Myles Garrett Reveals True Feelings On Facing Baker Mayfield

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Facing their former quarterback was a storyline that Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns defense generally played down going into Week 1. But after leaving Carolina with a win, the real came out.

When asked about how the lead-up to the game impacted the team's mindset, Garrett told Cleveland.com:

“It had us a bit off the leash ... I mean, the tone was set with the attitude of some of the guys on the other side. We were just ready to go out there and finally put things to bed.”

"Off the leash," of course, being a reference to the t-shirt's Baker Mayfield sold to promote the matchup; saying that he was now free that he's out of the Dawg Pound.

Garrett definitely got the better of his former QB on Sunday, sacking Baker twice, forcing a fumble and batting down a pass.

The All-Pro defensive end went on to say that he “didn’t lose any respect” for Mayfield after competing against him for the first time.