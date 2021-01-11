Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Cleveland Browns made JuJu Smith-Schuster eat his words with a 48-37 win over the Steelers in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday night.

Earlier this week, Smith-Schuster had some inflammatory comments about this Browns team. The fourth-year wideout stated that this year’s Cleveland squad is “the same Browns team” he plays every year, and they’re a bunch of “nameless gray faces.” Despite the disappointing loss on Sunday, Smith-Schuster claims to not regret any of his comments.

Maybe he should. His disrespectful remarks were clearly ammunition for Myles Garrett and the Browns.

“Any talk like that is going to be disrespectful to anybody on any team,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We definitely did not appreciate it. I think we made that known tonight with our performance. We just have to carry on with this momentum we have getting this big win in their house. I think we have what it takes to keep it going.”

This isn’t the first instance of disrespectful actions getting the best of Smith-Schuster.

The young wide receiver had a pregame tradition of dancing on the opponent’s logo before each away game earlier this season. Of course, his antics drew the ire of many. After dancing on the Bengals logo in Week 15, Smith-Schuster got absolutely lit up on a hit at midfield.

Just like Cincinnati, the Browns players got the last laugh on Smith-Schuster on Sunday night.

In the locker room after the game, some of Cleveland’s marquee players mocked the Pittsburgh receiver. Baker Mayfield ran down the tunnel yelling “the Browns is the Browns” and Jarvis Landry sarcastically partook in one of Smith-Schuster’s many TikTok dances.

Let's check in with the Browns' postgame locker room

Maybe next time Smith-Schuster will think twice about opening up to the media.

The Browns are now set to face the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.