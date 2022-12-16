Myles Garrett's Comparison For Tyler Huntley Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Myles Garrett is definitely a big fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The Cleveland Browns' star pass rusher thinks Huntley is pretty dangerous heading into this Sunday's matchup between the two teams. He said as much when he spoke to the media this week.

“God damn, he’s fast. It felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken doused in honey. This guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league,” Garrett said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

This won't be the first time that Garrett has gone against Huntley. The Browns played the Ravens last year when Huntley started and Garrett got the best of him when he strip-sacked him and returned the ball for a touchdown.

Huntley will be looking for some redemption as the Ravens try and stay in first place in the AFC North.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.