Myles Garrett’s Reaction To Lamar Jackson Play Is Going Viral

Sportsmanship was on full display following a touchdown in Sunday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a rough first half, throwing three interceptions in the second quarter, but he’s come alive in the second half.

The Ravens lead the Browns, 13-9, late in the third quarter.

Baltimore most recently scored on a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews. It was a pretty beautiful play.

The Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection was STRONG on these two plays 💯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/bylTSPis43 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2021

Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett could do nothing but shake Jackson’s hand following his crazy touchdown pass.

Two reactions to playing against Lamar Jackson

pic.twitter.com/8bCkUBh2oB — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2021

All respect from Myles Garrett after that Lamar Jackson TD pass pic.twitter.com/i0H7N9EHFq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2021

The Browns and the Ravens are currently playing on NBC.