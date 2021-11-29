Myles Garrett’s Reaction To Lamar Jackson Play Is Going Viral

The Spun

Sportsmanship was on full display following a touchdown in Sunday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a rough first half, throwing three interceptions in the second quarter, but he’s come alive in the second half.

The Ravens lead the Browns, 13-9, late in the third quarter.

Baltimore most recently scored on a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews. It was a pretty beautiful play.

Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett could do nothing but shake Jackson’s hand following his crazy touchdown pass.

The Browns and the Ravens are currently playing on NBC.

