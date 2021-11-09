“Mystery” Candidate For Mets GM Job Has Been Revealed

One of the New York Mets’ “mystery” general manager candidates is no longer a secret.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie is identified as someone the club is interested in.

Cromie left the Nats in 2014 to become a lawyer. With two advanced degrees and an analytics background, it seems to some that this could be very real.

The Mets fired acting GM Zack Scott on November 1, two months after a drunk driving arrest. Scott landed the role via promotion in January following Jared Porter’s brief stint.

Porter was fired less than 40 days into the job after it was found he allegedly sent lewd text messages to a female reporter back in 2016 as a member of the Cubs organization.

Adam Cromie spent 10 years with the Nationals. He worked his way up the ladder to director of baseball operations and then assistant general manager.

A job with the Mets would be a huge market jump for Cromie. As one of the foremost brands in baseball, assistant GM-turned lawyer would be one of the leading public faces in the organization.

New York is still keeping its other candidates pretty close to the vest. That said, Mets president Sandy Alderson has said on record that the team is still considering “several” options.