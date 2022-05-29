Nadal, Djokovic To Meet In Quarterfinals: Fans React

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands at the net after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's singles semi final match on day seven of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Two of the best tennis players to ever live will renew their rivalry again on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic will take on the King of Clay in Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals. Both players won their respective matches on Sunday, though Nadal really had to work for his win.

Nadal was pushed to the brink by Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime as he won in five sets. Djokovic, meanwhile, won in straight sets over Diego Schwartzman.

Tennis fans are eagerly awaiting this match since the winner could very well win the whole thing.

This will be the 10th time that Nadal and Djokovic will play at Roland Garros. Nadal has won seven of the previous nine meetings, though Djokovic just beat him there last year in four sets.

This will also be the 59th all-time meeting between these two great champions. Djokovic has a slim lead in H2H wins there (30-28).