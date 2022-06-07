Najee Harris Addresses His Weight: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Steelers running back Najee Harris was listed at 232-pounds as a rookie. So when the second-year back showed up to Steelers camp at 244, it turned some heads.

When asked about his weight, Najee had some fun explaining it to reporters.

Do y'all know how much I weighed last year? ... I haven't weighed 232 since [playing] Notre Dame. I was 242 last year, alright? And now I'm 244. But, if you guys didn't know, you are always heavier in [camp] than you play in the season. ... Y'all making it seem like I'm fat as hell [laughs].

NFL fans on social media reacted to Harris addressing his weight Tuesday.

"I love Najee so much," replied Caroline Darney.

"I love your energy brother keep it up," another user said.

"Man, I think I like this guy," tweeted a Bears blogger.

"The idea that all football players remain static at their listed weight on the team website for months and months throughout OTAs, training camp, preseason and then the entire regular season is so insane it’s hard to really do it justice with words," said Matt Harmon.

Love to see Najee keeping it so real.