Najee Harris Going No Visor: NFL World Reacts

Najee Harris is changing things up heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is not going to wear a visor this season. He gave one heck of a reason for it when he spoke to former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden.

"Nah, I'm going no visor this year. I'm just strictly business. I wanna see mother f**ker's eyes," Harris said.

Steelers fans are more than ready to see him improve upon his great rookie year.

Harris is ready to take some players' souls heading into this season.

He finished his rookie year with 1,200 yards rushing and seven touchdowns off 307 carries. He also caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Harris did all of that while being behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Pittsburgh's front office made sure to get him some help in that regard this offseason when James Daniels and Mason Cole were brought in.

The sky's the limit for Harris right now.