Alabama running back Najee Harris, on numerous occasions, has said he’s inspired by United States women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe – to the point where he’s paid her homage after scoring touchdowns. Rapinoe tweeted at Harris this week, and her message is going viral during Friday night’s game against Notre Dame.

In the note, Rapinoe, in addition to saying “Roll Tide”, asked that Harris hurdle someone during the game.

Harris just pulled off one of the best hurdles we’ve ever seen in a football game.

It’s unclear if Harris pulled off the move just to appease Rapinoe, but either way, it worked out quite well for his team. Alabama currently leads Notre Dame 14-0.

Najeeeee🥰🙏🥰🙏🥰 Roll Tide!!!!! ( did I do it right? 🤪) Be Great, get those 🌹‘s and hurdle someone for me! @ohthatsNajee22 👩🏻‍🎤x 2️⃣2️⃣ https://t.co/4YcDPCGShD — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 30, 2020

Harris has carried the ball just three times thus far, but he already has 79 rushing yards. Notre Dame is going to have to figure out a way to stop Alabama’s running game if it wants to make the contest competitive.

Rapinoe has been part of the United States women’s soccer team since 2006. She helped the team win the World Cup in both 2015 and 2019.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame is currently airing on ESPN.