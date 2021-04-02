The Spun

Najee Harris Has Incredible Reaction To Nick Saban’s Viral Comment

Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sidelineTAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has always prided himself on being a defensive-minded coach. So, it’s only fitting that the Alabama legend poked fun at some offensive coaches during a virtual summit on Thursday.

In his introduction as a guest speaker for the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic, Saban jokingly referred to offensive-minded coaches as “the Taliban” and “Al-Qaeda.”

With every season bringing creative new offensive schemes, Saban says he lives in a constant worry of “what they’re going to do next.”

“All these offensive coaches on here, and I’m sure we got a few… .You guys are all part of the Taliban, man. I mean, you are part of Al-Qaeda,” Saban said. “You have changed our game and made it so hard to play play defense for all of us poor defensive guys.”

Najee Harris, a former offensive player of Saban, was clearly amused by his coach’s statement. Responding to the video on Twitter, the projected first-round running back had a hilarious reaction.

“A yo somebody come get this man,” Harris wrote with some laughing emojis.

Through the Crimson Tide’s national championship-winning 2020 season, Harris played a huge role in the Bama offense that terrorized opposing defenses all year. In his senior season with the Tide, the fourth-year RB collected a staggering 1,891 yards and 30 touchdowns from scrimmage — finishing No. 5 in Heisman voting behind his teammates DeVonta Smith (1) and Mac Jones (3).

Closing out the season at No. 1 in the FBS with 7,041 total yards in 2020, Saban’s Alabama offense is about as scary as it gets.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.