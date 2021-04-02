Najee Harris Has Incredible Reaction To Nick Saban’s Viral Comment

Nick Saban has always prided himself on being a defensive-minded coach. So, it’s only fitting that the Alabama legend poked fun at some offensive coaches during a virtual summit on Thursday.

In his introduction as a guest speaker for the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic, Saban jokingly referred to offensive-minded coaches as “the Taliban” and “Al-Qaeda.”

With every season bringing creative new offensive schemes, Saban says he lives in a constant worry of “what they’re going to do next.”

“All these offensive coaches on here, and I’m sure we got a few… .You guys are all part of the Taliban, man. I mean, you are part of Al-Qaeda,” Saban said. “You have changed our game and made it so hard to play play defense for all of us poor defensive guys.”

Najee Harris, a former offensive player of Saban, was clearly amused by his coach’s statement. Responding to the video on Twitter, the projected first-round running back had a hilarious reaction.

“A yo somebody come get this man,” Harris wrote with some laughing emojis.

😂😂 a yo somebody come get this man https://t.co/W2KpLwLU1k — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) April 2, 2021

Through the Crimson Tide’s national championship-winning 2020 season, Harris played a huge role in the Bama offense that terrorized opposing defenses all year. In his senior season with the Tide, the fourth-year RB collected a staggering 1,891 yards and 30 touchdowns from scrimmage — finishing No. 5 in Heisman voting behind his teammates DeVonta Smith (1) and Mac Jones (3).

Closing out the season at No. 1 in the FBS with 7,041 total yards in 2020, Saban’s Alabama offense is about as scary as it gets.