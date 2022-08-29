Najee Harris Injury Revealed: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Steelers running back Najee Harris hadn't seen any preseason action until Pittsburgh's final tune-up against the Lions Sunday.

And there's reason why.

According to Harris, he's been battling a Lisfranc sprain all camp. Revealing that he injured the foot in the team's first padded practice of the summer. The Steelers medical staff gave him a 4-6 week timeline, putting him on track to be right for Pittsburgh's season-opener.

The NFL world reacted to Najee's surprising admission on social media.

"Team knows more than I but why the hell did he play yesterday?" one user asked.

"For those asking — Najee Harris *was* dealing with a Lisfranc sprain. He didn’t suffer it tonight, he was already dealing with it. He looked explosive and moved well," said a physical therapist. "I don’t think we need to be concerned going into the season. Sounds like it was low grade."

"Well this is...ungood," tweeted NFL analyst Gary Davenport.

"Bruh," commented Russell Clay.

After the game, Harris told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

“I’m just now getting over it. It was getting back in my motions. I was rusty today. It wasn’t a good performance and nothing I should be proud of, either. I need to get better.”