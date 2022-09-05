Najee Harris Named Team Captain: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Najee Harris continues to make an impression on the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, earning the tag of team captain in just his second season.

On Monday, the Steelers revealed five captains: Harris, Cam Heyward, Miles Killebrew, Mitch Trubisky and T.J. Watt.

The NFL world reacted to Harris being named captain on social media.

"Tomlin talking to Najee Harris after being named team captain," tweeted The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

"Najee Harris being named team captain in his 2nd season and Mitch Trubisky getting the C in his first year speaks volumes," said Daniel Valente. "Remember Tomlin spoke earlier this offseason about Najee taking a leadership role. Very strong leadership group here in the first year of the post-Ben era."

"Najee Harris a captain as a 2nd year player and Mitch Trubisky a captain after being signed to the team less than 6 months ago. We knew that new dynamics in leadership were coming for the Steelers, and here it is," reported Christopher Carter.

"Najee Harris getting voted a team captain in year two says all you need to know about what his teammates think of him," another commented. "Not very often you see RBs get voted captains, let alone in their second year."

Harris will be donning the captain "C" in Pittsburgh's opener vs. the Bengals.