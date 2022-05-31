Look: Najee Harris Not Happy With Media On Tuesday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has a major beef with the media right now.

Several reports surfaced on Tuesday saying Harris weighed in at 244 pounds, up from 232 pounds as a rookie, upon checking in at OTAs.

"#Steelers RB Najee Harris now weighs 244 pounds, according to @MarkKaboly He was listed at 6'1, 232 pounds as a rookie."

However, Harris corrected the media misinformation himself via Twitter.

The second-year NFL running back clarified he actually weighed 240 pounds last year, so he's really only up four pounds.

"Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit," said Harris.

Harris didn't stop there, though. He clearly has an issue with reporters lately.

"Some reporters be straight cornballs," he added.

Okay then. We're not sure how this turned into an attack on some reporters, but here we are.

Regardless, Harris is extremely agile for his size. And it's that size and strength that helped him have a solid rookie campaign. Harris ran the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

As long as Harris maintains his speed, his size should only help him this upcoming season.