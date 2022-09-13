Najee Harris Playing Week 2: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some great news on their star running back on Tuesday morning.

Najee Harris, who suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, told Adam Schein that he'll be ready to go for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

"I'm good," Harris said. "I just got dinged up, it's nothing too crazy. I'll be back at practice this week, and then I will be playing this weekend."

The NFL community is thrilled that this wasn't a serious injury for Harris.

Steelers fans will be able to breathe a bit better with this news, though they're still waiting to hear the status of star pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Watt tore his pec during the game and he's seeking out a couple of second opinions to see if he needs surgery.

Kickoff for Steelers-Patriots will be at 1 p.m. ET.