Najee Harris' Quote About Jerome Bettis Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Steelers running back Najee Harris brought the jokes to his press conference on Tuesday.

Harris continued to touch on his weight since that's been a big topic of discussion for the last couple of weeks.

"I was 242 last year. And now I’m 244. But you’re always heavier in this than you are during the season. I’m going to play at 242," Harris said.

He was then asked about former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis and how some people think he's built like him. Harris had a great answer to that question.

"Tell Jerome, that’s the homie, but y’all are making it seem like I’m fat as hell," Harris said.

Well played, Najee.

Harris is looking to be even better in his second season than he was as a rookie. He finished the 2021 season with 1,200 rushing yards and seven touchdowns off 307 carries.

With a better offensive line this upcoming season, the sky could be the limit for Harris.