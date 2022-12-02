Najee Harris Sends Clear Message Before Falcons Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Najee Harris will take the field for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back said he's ready to go this weekend, despite suffering an oblique injury during this past Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Harris was knocked out of last week's game after collecting 35 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Backups Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. picked up the slack in his absence.

The 24-year-old running back did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but it appears he'll overcome that lack of practice time and take the field on Sunday.

Harris has 585 rushing yards and six total touchdowns on the season. He's yet to top 100+ yards in a single game, but will look to change that in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.