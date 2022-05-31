Najee Harris Weight Revealed: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Najee Harris has put some weight on during the offseason.

Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Harris now weighs 244 lbs. He's getting close to being as big as Derrick Henry is.

He's 12 lbs up from where was at the NFL Combine last year. Harris was then at 240 lbs during the 2021 season when he rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

His 1,200 yards ranked fourth in the league behind Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, and Joe Mixon.

The NFL world is hoping that Harris' added weight turns out to be a good thing.

Harris will look to be even better for the Steelers this season, especially since they went out and made some changes along the offensive line.

They brought in both Mason Cole and James Daniels in free agency and have the ability to move some guys around to get the perfect combination.

The sky's the limit for Harris if the line can open up more holes for him to run through next season.