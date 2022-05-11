Naomi Osaka Launching Sports Agency: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the best tennis players in the world is launching her own sports agency.

Per Sportico, Naomi Osaka is leaving IMG to launch her own agency that will be called Evolve.

Osaka is the first female athlete to take control of her business endeavors. She's also the 20th highest-paid athlete in the world, per Sportico.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional," Osaka said. "Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman."

Osaka is set to play in the French Open which starts in 11 days. It's the second major of the tennis season and will be followed by Wimbledon in England.

Congrats to Naomi on this tremendous accomplishment!