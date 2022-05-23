Naomi Osaka Loses In First Round: Sports World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her match against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei during the Miami Open Tennis on March 23, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is already out of the French Open after an opening round loss to Amanda Anisimova.

The shocking result also left her unsure if she'll play at this year's Wimbledon. Saying via ESPN.com:

I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there [to Wimbledon]. I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but, like at the same time for me, it's kind of like -- I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or like, you know, stuff like that.

The sports world reacted to the former world No. 1's early exit Monday.

"Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open was short-lived," tweeted the Washington Post. "With the former world No. 1 ousted by American Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 in the first round."

"Amanda Anisimova knocks Naomi Osaka out of another major," noted Christopher Clarey. "Won in a third-set tiebreaker in third round of Australian Open this year. Today, a most impressive 7-5 6-4 victory in first round of the French Open. Served and returned on a higher level. Could go a long way here again."

"Y’all never tweet about women’s tennis until it’s Naomi Osaka losing," one user pointed out.

"Serve let Osaka down a lot today," Jose Morgado said of Naomi. "Two losses in the two Majors to Anisimova."

Osaka says she was nursing Achilles injury in the match, but maintained it didn't affect her game.