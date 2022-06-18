Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the 2022 Wimbledon.

The tennis superstar dropped out of the major tournament due to some nagging injury issues. She said the Achilles injury she suffered during the opening round of the Madrid Open "still isn't right."

"After the storm comes the calm. This is a saying I'm actively trying to master," Osaka wrote on Twitter. "I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you're never gonna be used to them but it's how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character. I've been repeating mantras a lot in my head recently. I don't know if it's to subconsciously help myself through stressful times or to ease my mind into realizing that everything will work out fine as long as I put in the work. Cause what more can you do? Everyday before I go to sleep I think of all the people I love and how grateful I am to have them in my life, I honestly just wish the best for them and I hope that my existence brings them as much joy as they do to me."

The tennis world took to Twitter to react to Osaka's withdrawal.

"Minor setback, major comeback," one fan wrote.

"Mindset over everything!!! You can't change the circumstances but you can choose the way you want to feel about it! Positive mind = positive results," another added.

"Coming back for the hard court season with a bang," another said.

Osaka was already on the fence about playing in the grasscourt Grand Slam after it was stripped of rankings points.

The next major tournament Osaka could return for is the U.S. Open later this summer.