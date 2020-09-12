Naomi Osaka Had Perfect Response To Tom Rinaldi’s Mask Question

Naomi Osaka became a three-time Grand Slam champion on Saturday evening, as the Japan native rallied to defeat Victoria Azarenka on way to a U.S Open victory.

While the 22-year-old tennis star is getting a ton of deserved praise for her on-court play, she’s also earned major respect for what she did leading up to each match.

Osaka honored Black victims on her face masks leading up to her U.S. Open matches. The tennis star wore names like Breonna Taylor and Philando Castile on her black face masks, which garnered a ton of attention on social media.

Following her win at the U.S. Open on Saturday, Osaka was asked by Tom Rinaldi about the masks.

“You had seven matches, seven masks, seven names. What was the message you wanted to send?” Rinaldi asked Osaka.

“Well, what was the message that you got?” she replied. “I feel like the point is to make people start talking.”

ESPN’s Bomani Jones praised Osaka for her answer.

“Not sure what would have been a better question in that moment. She just had an amazing answer,” he tweeted.

i didn't think it was lazy. had to ask about the masks. not sure what would have been a better question in that moment. she just had an amazing answer. https://t.co/Z2ivKWXmqQ — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 12, 2020

It’s clear that Osaka is not only comfortable on the tennis court, but in everything that comes with being a superstar. The future is very bright for the 22-year-old champion.