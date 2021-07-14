Naomi Osaka Reveals When She’ll Return To Competition

The No. 2 women’s tennis player in the world, Naomi Osaka, is set to return to competition for the National Bank Open on Aug. 9-15. The Japanese-born superstar withdrew from this year’s French Open and Wimbledon after citing mental health concerns.

Organizers of the Montreal event announced that Osaka and 17 other WTA top-20 players will make up the tournament field. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka, defending champion Bianca Andreescu and 2017 champion Elina Svitolina have all confirmed their participation as well.

“We are delighted to welcome the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka, as well as Bianca Andreescu, who we know will get a reception for the ages from our passionate fans in Montreal,” National Bank Open director Eugene Lapierre said in a news release, per ESPN.

Osaka’s decision to withdrawal from two the this year’s biggest tournaments garnered a mixed bag of reactions from people around the sporting world. Some scrutinized her choices, while others rushed to support her.

In a recent piece for Time, the 23-year-old tennis superstar shared her journey over the past few months.

“Athletes are humans,” she said. “Tennis is our privileged profession, and of course there are commitments off the court that coincide. But I can’t imagine another profession where a consistent attendance record (I have missed one press conference in my seven years on tour) would be so harshly scrutinized.

“Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions…. I always try to push myself to speak up for what I believe to be right, but that often comes at a cost of great anxiety. I feel uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health as it’s still so new to me and I don’t have all the answers. I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it. There are people who can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel.”

In addition to her return to play in Montreal next month, Osaka will also be the home-country hero for Japan during this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.