NASCAR Announces Decision On Four-Race Suspension Appeal

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR has approved a deferral of the four-race suspension issued to No. 34 Front Row Motorsports crew chief Blake Harris pending appeal.

With this decision, Harris can serve as the crew chief for Michael McDowell at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

On Tuesday, NASCAR issued an L2 penalty and a deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the No. 34 team for "modifying a single source supplied part." In addition to his previous four-race suspension, Harris was also fined $100,000.

These sanctions came following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway this past weekend. McDowell was credited a sixth-place finish after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch — who initially claimed first and second — were disqualified for failing a post-race technical inspection.

The No. 34 car was taken in for a random inspection after the race.

Before his 100-point deduction, McDowell was just outside of the playoff race in 20th place. Now, he sits in 26th.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will race in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday.