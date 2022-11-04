NASCAR Announces Legendary Driver Is Returning For "Select Cup Races"

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is returning to the track for "select Cup races" in 2023, the league announced on Friday.

The seven-time Cup Series champion is joining Petty GMS in a part-owner role.

Petty GMS made this exciting announcement at Phoenix Raceway — the site of Johnson’s last Cup Series start as a full-time driver in 2020.

“It’s great to be back in NASCAR,” Johnson said in a press release. “When the IndyCar season ended I started on this journey of what was next. Maury and I connected, this opportunity came to light and it’s the perfect fit for me. Team ownership makes so much sense at this stage of my career and after spending time with Maury and his family, talking with Mike (Beam), Dave (Elenz, crew chief of the No. 43) and Joey (Cohen, Director of Competition and Engineering), I realized this was something I wanted to be involved with from both the business perspective and on the competition side. If I’m going to commit to something like this, I want to make a difference and have something tangible to show for it when it’s all said and done. So, this opportunity with Petty GMS is all of that and much more.”

Johnson, 47, ranks in a tie for sixth all-time with 83 Cup Series wins. His five consecutive Cup Series titles still holds the all-time record.

Johnson drove IndyCar the past two seasons — part-time in 2021 and full-time this year.