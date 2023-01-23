NASCAR Announces Major Honor For Caleb Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

NASCAR made a major announcement regarding The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday evening.

It announced that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will wave the green flag for the race that will take place in two weeks.

That makes Williams the honorary starter for the event.

This race is an annual pre-season race that's held every February just before the Daytona 500. It was held at Daytona from 1979-2022 until the race was moved to Los Angeles.

Williams is a big guest for this race after he was electric at USC this past season. He finished with 4,537 yards through the air, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions as he took home the Heisman Trophy.

If he can have another season like that next year, he'll be an easy bet to be a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bush Light Clash at the LA Coliseum will start at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 5 and it'll be televised by FOX.