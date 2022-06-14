NASCAR Announces Punishment For Kyle Larson's Team
Three members of Kyle Larson's team have officially been suspended for the next four races.
Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson will serve their suspensions immediately.
These suspensions come after one of Larson's wheels came off during Sunday's race in Sonoma. There's no official word on who will be the interim crew chief until Daniels is allowed back.
After Larson's right front wheel came off, the caution flag came out and it waved 27 laps from the scheduled distance.
This is now the 10th time this season that a wheel has come off during a race that's led to a suspension.
Larson finished 15th overall after Sunday's race concluded.
The next Cup Series race on the schedule will take place on Jun. 26 from Nashville.