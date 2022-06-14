NASCAR Announces Punishment For Kyle Larson's Team

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, spins into the wall after an on-track incident as Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, Erik Jones, driver of the #43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field to the end of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Three members of Kyle Larson's team have officially been suspended for the next four races.

Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson will serve their suspensions immediately.

These suspensions come after one of Larson's wheels came off during Sunday's race in Sonoma. There's no official word on who will be the interim crew chief until Daniels is allowed back.

After Larson's right front wheel came off, the caution flag came out and it waved 27 laps from the scheduled distance.

This is now the 10th time this season that a wheel has come off during a race that's led to a suspension.

Larson finished 15th overall after Sunday's race concluded.

The next Cup Series race on the schedule will take place on Jun. 26 from Nashville.